wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Files Trademark on ‘SCRYPTS’
– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark application for the term “SCRYPTS” on October 25 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing had the following description:
Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
It’s not yet clear how WWE intends to use the term.
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg On X-Pac Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion, Billy Gunn Not Appearing
- WWE Official Close To Triple H Reportedly a ‘Hard No’ On CM Punk Return
- Steve Austin Gets Compactor Named After Him Amid Madison, WI Climate Change Efforts
- Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame