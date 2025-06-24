WWE Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘The Oracle’

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark on Monday, June 23 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term, “The Oracle.” The trademark filing had the following description:

Later on Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins referred to Paul Heyman as “The Oracle,” so it’s likely referring to The Wise Man’s new nickname. Heyman is currently aligned with Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.