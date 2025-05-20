– Fightful reports that WWE filed the trademark on “The Secret Hervice” earlier this week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark was filed for the stable yesterday (May 19) under entertainment services with the following description:

Piper Niven and Alba Fyre make up the duo, serving as the personal security service for former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.