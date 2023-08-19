WWE Reportedly Files Trademark on The Bump Web Series

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) earlier this week on “WWE’s The Bump.” The USPTO filing on August 15 had the following description:

Mark For: WWE’S THE BUMP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.

The show debuted in 2019 and streams weekly on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.