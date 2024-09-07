– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark on “Unholy Union” earlier this week. The trademark application was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on September 5.

The Unholy Union is currently made up of the team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. You can see the description of the trademark filing below:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

The Unholy Union recently lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles last weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargil defeated them to regain the titles.