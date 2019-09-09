WWE Reportedly Filmed Matt Riddle’s Meeting With Goldberg At Summerslam

Last month, Matt Riddle revealed that he met up with Goldberg during Summerslam weekend and the two had a conversation. Goldberg had heard all the negative things Riddle had said about him and said they had some “talking to do.”

Riddle was a guest on WWE’s Watch Along for Summerslam where he spoke about the meeting.

He said: “So, [Goldberg], I’m walking by and I see his locker room. I’ve already seen Brock’s, but I see Goldberg’s locker room. And I’m trying to get a peek. And I’m looking, I’m looking, all of a sudden, pow! Big shoulder [colliding into him]. 300 pounds, at least. I look up; it’s Bill Goldberg. He goes, ‘Oh, we got some talking to do!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we can talk anytime, bro.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And I was like, ‘Alright bro, anytime.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m not your bro!’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, bro. Take it easy. Whatever.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see. I’ll see ya later. And hey, it was a pleasure meeting you.’ And I go, ‘The pleasure was all mine, bro.’ And then he goes, ‘I’m not your bro.’ And then I walked away, I had to come here.”

According to Fightful, WWE “didn’t exactly” put Riddle on the Watch Along “by accident” and the company “knows what it’s doing” with the two. A source told the website from the production side that WWE actually filmed the conversation between the two “just in case.” The source added that others were said to be stunned that Matt Riddle “got it” more in regards to a possible match between the two than Goldberg did, who reportedly took things way too seriously.

Finally, another source claimed that the ‘talking’ Goldberg referred to did eventually happen, as they had a second meeting. It ended with the two agreeing to disagree on their issues.