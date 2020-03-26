WWE Has Reportedly Already Filmed Post-WrestleMania Edition of Raw

– Per Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin on Twitter, WWE has already filmed the upcoming April 6 edition of Raw, which will be the post-WrestleMania episode for the show. The WWE Performance Center is located in Orange County, Florida, and a stay-at-home order is slated to start tonight at 11:00 pm EST and last until April 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, Satin reports that “the next few” WWE shows have already been filmed, along with WrestleMania. Also, he believes the promotion has shot some of the “off-site matches” for WrestleMania. It’s unknown which off-site matches have been filmed.

As previously reported, WWE is said to have taped several top matches for WrestleMania 36 earlier today. WrestleMania 36 is going to be taking place in “multiple locations” and not just the Performance Center.

The post-WrestleMania edition of Smackdown on FOX is slated for April 10. So, that would be after the current “stay-at-home” order for Orange County is slated to end.