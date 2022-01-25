WWE Reportedly Filming Material For Future WWE 24 Documentary During Royal Rumble Weekend

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE is currently slated to film new material for a future WWE 24 documentary during this weekend’s Royal Rumble festivities in St. Louis, Missouri.

The most recent WWE 24 special was released last August, and it focused on WrestleMania 31.

As noted, Johnson also recently reported that the company is also set to resume filming episodes for Table for 3 later this month.

The company hasn’t filmed any material for Table for 3 episodes since 2019.