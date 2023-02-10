wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Filming Movie Parodies For Wrestlemania 39

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

The last time that Wrestlemania went Hollywood was for Wrestlemania 21, which included movie parodies featuring WWE stars. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is set to do that again with wrestlers from the current roster. The report notes that The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, the Brawling Brutes & the Street Profits will all take part.

Wrestlemania 39

