wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Filming Movie Parodies For Wrestlemania 39
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
The last time that Wrestlemania went Hollywood was for Wrestlemania 21, which included movie parodies featuring WWE stars. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is set to do that again with wrestlers from the current roster. The report notes that The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, the Brawling Brutes & the Street Profits will all take part.
I’m hearing WWE has begun filming brand new “movie parody” promos similar to those from WrestleMania 21. Miz, McIntyre, Sheamus, Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
- JBL Reportedly Not Scheduled for WWE TV After Cutting Ties With Baron Corbin
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time
- Jim Ross On When He Found Out Radicals Wanted To Join WWE, Signing the Group