WWE Reportedly Filming Movie Parodies For Wrestlemania 39

The last time that Wrestlemania went Hollywood was for Wrestlemania 21, which included movie parodies featuring WWE stars. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is set to do that again with wrestlers from the current roster. The report notes that The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, the Brawling Brutes & the Street Profits will all take part.

I’m hearing WWE has begun filming brand new “movie parody” promos similar to those from WrestleMania 21. Miz, McIntyre, Sheamus, Brutes & Street Profits all expected to be included in the promotion for “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 10, 2023