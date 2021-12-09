wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Focusing On ‘Ramping Up’ Their Documentaries Again
It was reported earlier this week that WWE is now looking for a producer for their documentaries, after several produced specials have already been put on hold. Work stopped on several projects this past summer, with some that finished production (like Superfan or WWE Icons: Lex Luger) going unreleased.
PWInsider reports that the job search is recent, as WWE’s combined TV and Digital division is “ramping up” for 2022 with new leadership. Over the past several weeks, they have started to look over old and new projects to decide what to do with them going forward.
While WWE considered selling off the rights to the documentaries to make money off of them, with A&E discussed as a potential buyer, there’s been no word on any changes with that. It’s unlikely anything will be made official before 2022.
