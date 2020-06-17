WWE Reportedly Offered Free Onsite COVID-19 Testing for Friends & Family Invited to TV Tapings

– As previously reported, WWE Superstars’ friends and family were invited back to the TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. They were previously allowed to attend Monday’s taping of Raw. According to Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Jon Alba, WWE is said to be offering free onsite testing for friends and family of talent who were invited to today’s TV tapings at the Performance Center.

This comes on the heels of the mass COVID-19 testing that was done at yesterday’s TV tapings. Per Alba, “Sources indicate to me #WWE offered free on-site testing for the friends and family of talent who were invited to attend its TV tapings this week, on the heels of yesterday’s mass testing. If they chose not to get tested, they wouldn’t be able to attend.”

WWE began mass COVID-19 testing this week with legitimate nose swab tests after it was revealed a developmental talent tested positive for the coronavirus. The talent last visited the Performance Center on Tuesday, June 9. Previously, attendees inside the Performance Center were only receiving temperature checks before the testing that was done this week.

