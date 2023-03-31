wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Getting $1.5 Million Stipend To Run Backlash In Puerto Rico
Fightful Select and Wrestlenomics report that WWE will be getting a $1.5 million subsidy from the government of Puerto Rico to run Backlash there. The company will also get an additional $300,000 in-kind contribution. They are also being paid to host Smackdown there the night before.
The fee is being paid by the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority (PRCDA) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company. WWE is reportedly talking to several locations domestic and abroad about what kind of economic impact and spotlight the company brings to a city when they host an event there.
The event will be held on May 31. This will be the first WWE PPV since New Year’s Revolution in 2005.
