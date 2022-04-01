WWE Reportedly Going Back and Forth Over Wrestlemania Saturday Main Event

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has gone back and forth over what will be the main event of Wrestlemania Saturday tomorrow night. On television, Kevin Owens said that his segment with Steve Austin will go on last. Earlier this week, Ronda Rousey said she was in the main event with Charlotte Flair.

Until this week, the plan had been Flair vs. Rousey as the main event for night one. However, that has changed multiple times backstage. With Owens saying it during a scripted interview, that likely means his segment will now close the show. It’s possible that Rousey was not told of the change or that Vince McMahon changed his mind again.

The match order for events always change until the show begins, and this could still change before showtime tomorrow. Most feel the Austin segment should go on last because nobody will leave before it. There is a risk of fans leaving for Rousey vs. Flair, as they would have already seen Austin.

WWE has also made other changes to the lineup in recent days, with the Seth Rollins match going from Sunday to Saturday and Edge vs. AJ Styles going from Sunday to Saturday and then back to Sunday.