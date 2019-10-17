wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Had Interest In Buying STARDOM
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
As we reported last night, NJPW’s parent company Bushiroad officially purchased women’s wrestling promotion STARDOM and had been interested in buying it since February.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE was also interested in buying the company. The idea was that WWE would use STARDOM to help build up the women’s roster of their planned NXT Japan brand, which is something that has been in the planning stages for some time. Triple H and other WWE officials met with STARDOM officials back in July.
