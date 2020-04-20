WWE Reportedly Had No Plan For Liv Morgan After Wedding Angle

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE back in December to interrupt the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. She then revealed that she used to date Lana. While that part of the angle was dropped, the two went on to feud for a few weeks before it was dropped.

In the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the reason the feud was dropped was because there were no actual plans for Morgan when she returned. Paul Heyman allegedly booked the spot as a way to pop the crowd but had no plans to follow up on it.