WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Marina Shafir Before Release
June 25, 2021
Marina Shafir’s WWE release today came despite plans for her, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that WWE had plans to change Shafir’s ring name, and there had been recent pitches for names.
Shafir was part of the latest round of releases that took place on Friday and also included Killian Dain, Breezango, The Bollywood Boyz, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion, Ever-Rise, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, August Grey, and Tino Sabbatelli.
