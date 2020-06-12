wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Queen of the Ring This Year
June 12, 2020 | Posted by
A new report suggests that WWE was planning to have a Queen of the Ring tournament this year. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez was asked a question about the Mae Young Tournament coming back this year and said while that was never the plan, there were plans for a Queen of the Ring tournament that ultimately got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE was said to be considering a Queen of the Ring tournament for 2019 but plans never coalesced. Bayley addressed the possibility back in August, saying that she would love to see such a tournament take place.
