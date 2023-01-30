wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Happy With Saturday’s Royal Rumble Event

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE is said to be ‘extremely happy’ with this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. They are also ‘thrilled’ with the Peacock viewership, which is reportedly much higher than last year’s event.

Triple H previously said that the live gate at the Alamodome in San Antonio was the highest in the event’s history. He added that WWE had their highest sponsorship numbers for the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading