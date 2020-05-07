wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Has ‘High Hopes’ For Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross made his debut on last night’s episode of NXT, getting a huge, elaborate entrance and an extremely quick win over opponent Leon Ruff.
As you might expect from this arrival, WWE is putting a lot of effort into making Kross look like a star. According to WrestleVotes, that’s because they have ‘high hopes’ in Kross and have liked him for some time.
The report reads: “They’ve liked Kross for a while. That entrance just showed it. WWE has high hopes for him.”
WWE reportedly made an offer to Kross similar to that of Hangman Page when they initially tried to sign him, and there were rumors earlier this year that Kross will be on the ‘fast track’ now that he’s in the company.
They’ve liked Kross for a while. That entrance just showed it. WWE has high hopes for him. https://t.co/AH2rxjXtI6
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 7, 2020
