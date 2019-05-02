WWE Reportedly Has New Plans For Becky Lynch At Wrestlemania 36

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason that WWE is doing Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank is because they have a different match planned for Lynch at next year’s Wrestlemania 36. WWE is planning to have Lynch be the “top woman” at the show and her opponent will not be either Flair or Ronda Rousey. The belief is that if Rousey wants to return for the event, the match could still happen, but it is not currently the plan.

The original plan had been Lynch vs. Flair for 2020, which was part of the reason for the three-way at this year’s event. The idea was to try to use the match to elevate two women instead of just one, so each could carry a brand.