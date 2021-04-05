wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Has No Quarantine Mandate For This Week
April 5, 2021 | Posted by
F4WOnline reports that WWE currently has no quarantine mandate in place for talent and crew during this week’s Wrestlemania festivities. While WWE isn’t requiring it, some talent are taking it upon themselves to do so, as they don’t want to test positive for COVID-19.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on AEW Plans to Regain Women’s Viewing Audience
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length
- Seth Rollins Comments on Graphic Showing ‘Engaged to Becky Lynch’ as ‘Top Accomplishment’
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Ultimate Warrior Squashing Triple H At WrestleMania 12, Warrior Wanting Match Changed