WWE Reportedly Has No Quarantine Mandate For This Week

April 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 37 WWE

F4WOnline reports that WWE currently has no quarantine mandate in place for talent and crew during this week’s Wrestlemania festivities. While WWE isn’t requiring it, some talent are taking it upon themselves to do so, as they don’t want to test positive for COVID-19.

