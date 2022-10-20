WWE Reportedly Has Plans For 30th Anniversary of RAW

The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW happens next year and WWE is planning a big show to celebrate the occasion. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there are “plans in motion” for the event in January. When Vince McMahon was still in charge, holding the show in the Manhattan Center was ‘on the table’, but it’s unknown if that’s still true.

WWE held RAW at the Manhattan Center for the 25th anniversary in 2018, as well as the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.