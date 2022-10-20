wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Has Plans For 30th Anniversary of RAW
October 20, 2022 | Posted by
The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW happens next year and WWE is planning a big show to celebrate the occasion. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there are “plans in motion” for the event in January. When Vince McMahon was still in charge, holding the show in the Manhattan Center was ‘on the table’, but it’s unknown if that’s still true.
WWE held RAW at the Manhattan Center for the 25th anniversary in 2018, as well as the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
I’m told plans are in motion for the 30th Anniversary of RAW show coming up in January. Prior to the new leadership taking over, having the show from The Manhattan Center again in NYC was on the table. I’m unaware if that’s the case still.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 20, 2022
