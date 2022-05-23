WWE Reportedly Has The Option To Freeze Contracts Of Sasha Banks and Naomi

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the ongoing situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were suspended indefinitely following the pair walking out of RAW last week.

According to the report, Naomi only had two months left on her contract. An earlier report stated that Banks also had a contract that was set to expire soon. However, the wording in the contracts of both wrestlers states that WWE has the option to freeze their deals for failing to perform. That would mean that they would still be under contract until WWE unfreezes them.

They have done this in the past for wrestlers with injuries, such as Brodie Lee. The move is usually done so that the company doesn’t lose out on dates with that wrestler. This does not mean that WWE will freeze their contracts or has done so, simply that they can.