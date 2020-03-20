wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Hasn’t Reached A Deal To Sell PPVs To A Streaming Service
March 20, 2020
The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Wrestlemania is still on PPV and the WWE Network this year is that Vince McMahon was unable to reach a deal to sell their PPVs to a major streaming service. This followed reports from last week that WWE was in talks to license their events to third parties.
The coronavirus pandemic pretty much shut down most negotiations, as it’s believed that the ordeal would put a stop to most high-priced commitments by any major company. So if there were talks, no deal is going to be made any time soon. Reports suggest that talks did happen, but there were no indications that a deal was close.
