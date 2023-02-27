WWE Reportedly High On GUNTHER, People Backstage ‘Love Him’

In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes stated that WWE officials are high on GUNTHER and he could be set for a World title run in the future.

He said: “Triple H loves him. They all love him ever since he came into his own at Clash at the Castle. I’m not just talking about Triple H, Road Dogg is big on him, Jason Jordan really likes him. Once WWE gets two World titles, you double the amount of people in the main event. Gunther is ready to step up. I expect by the summer to see him at the top of the card. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins a World title. He might be next in line.“