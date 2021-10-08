wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Hires Allison Danger As NXT Coach
October 8, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this week that WWE had hired Kenn Doane as a coach for the Performance Center. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has also hired former ROH and SHIMMER wrestler Allison Danger as a coach. Danger worked as a guest coach for the company back in May.
