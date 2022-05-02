wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Holding Off On Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre For Bigger Event
May 2, 2022 | Posted by
Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown featuring Drew McIntyre brawling with Roman Reigns, re-igniting their feud from a couple of years ago. This led to a six-man tag being set for Wrestlemania Backlash, with The Bloodline against RK-Bro and McIntyre.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, one of the reasons for this is that WWE is looking to hold off on McIntyre vs. Reigns in a singles match until a bigger show. That’s because Reigns is the biggest star and WWE sees McIntyre as his biggest possible opponent.
WWE has several events coming up, including Hell in a Cell next month, followed by two stadium events (Money in the Bank and Summerslam).
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler on Former WWE NXT Superstar Making AEW Debut at Dark TV Tapings
- Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002
- Road Dogg on VKM Taking Shots at WWE, Anger at WWE for Reforming Degeneration X
- Alexa Bliss on Mickie James Telling Her That Her Ring Shorts Were on Backwards During Match