– Fightful Select reports that WWE is set to hold a tryout session on March 30 in Europe. It’s said to feature a smaller group than past tryout sessions in the region.

Fightful reports that Rhio and Man Like DeReiss have both been invited to the tryouts, and they are two talents WWE is said to be interested in. Rhio has tried out for WWE before, and DeReiss previously tried out for TNA Wrestling.

Another major name reportedly set for the European tryouts is PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs, who has also been invited. Jacobs recently appeared as a security team extra for WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain. Goldenboy Santos and Spanish wrestler Zozaya are other names who were invited to the tryouts following their recent appearances in Spain as security extras we well. Former Love Island cast member Adam Maxted is another name invited to the tryouts.

Also, Fightful’s report has details on names who have been ruled out for the tryouts. The report notes that after asking about British wrestler Michael Oku, several sources stated that Oku getting an invitation to the tryouts was “highly unlikely.” Former wXw Unified World Champion Peter Tihanyi was also reportedly ruled out of the tryouts. Tihanyi is said to be recovering from a shoulder injury and is not cleared for the in-ring physical activity.