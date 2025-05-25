– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE held a mandatory meeting with its roster ahead of this weekend’s shows in Tampa, Florida. The mandatory meeting was held over Zoom, informing talents about the latest medical treatments, including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy.

The virtual session was reportedly educational, and it’s noted that WWE neither condoned nor denied the usage of the treatments mentioned during the meeting. During the virtual session, talents were reportedly informed about various aspects of the treatment supported by evidence, along with those that do not have scientific data to back them up. It’s said that WWE wants to help its talents make more informed decisions if they decide to explore similar treatments for their bodies in the future.

PRP and stem cell therapy are types of regenerative medicine that look to restore or replace issues that have been damaged by injury, age, disease, or other issues.