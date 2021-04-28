WWE Reportedly Hoping To Start Up Live Events Again This Summer

PWInsider reports that WWE has tentative plans to run some test live events this summer, but it is still early in the planning stages and obviously depends on where things stand with the COVID-19 pandemic by then. There will also be different rules depending on the city or municipality.

WWE would like to begin running the test live events in either July or August but haven’t committed to it yet as they’re still trying to figure things out. They are paying attention to the “waves” of the pandemic and how it has hit various states and countries, as they want to make the “best informed decision” about touring again.

There is a possibility they could run a few test weekends but no dates have been set at this time. Nick Khan previously said that when WWE does begin touring again, they want to do so permanent and not have to continually stop and start depending on the pandemic. WWE is currently being cautious about when to make the decision.