WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Mia Yim

Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in bringing Mia Yim back to the company, after she was released last year.

Yim was cut in November 2021 after a run on the main roster as Reckoning, part of RETRIBUTION. She was on RAW then switched brands, getting cut before even making an appearance on the brand. Yim spent fifteen months on the sidelines, not wrestling until after her non-compete clause ran out. She went to Impact Wrestling this year and stayed there until Bound for Glory.

A start date hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s believed she will be back in WWE soon.