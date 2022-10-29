WWE Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Tegan Nox

– Fightful Select has a report on WWE showing interest in bringing back several more women’s wrestlers to the roster. As noted, Emma, aka Tenille Dashwood, made her WWE return last night on SmackDown.

According to the report, one name among the list of people WWE is interested in bringing back is Tegan Nox. Nox was previously released by WWE in November 2021. During the 2021 Draft, she was drafted to the Raw roster. However, she was released before ever appearing on Raw.

The Welsh talent has not wrestled since her WWE release almost a year ago. She revealed in an August interview that she’s unable to wrestle due to work visa and green card issues. However, WWE sources are said to be interested in her at the moment.