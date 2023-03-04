WWE Reportedly Interested In MJF When His Contract Expires

Fightful Select reports that there is interest in MJF from WWE whenever his contract with AEW expires. As far as anyone knows currently, it will be up at the start of 2024. There’s been no word on if MJF has signed any extension, and when asked he says the same thing he says on TV.

One talent in WWE said that MJF has told them that he’s “looking forward to being there in 2024.” The talent noted that while MJF wanted them to believe he’s serious, they take what he says “with a grain of salt.” Other talent had confirmed they heard him saying that too.

One source noted that “obviously” WWE has been interested in the AEW World Champion and will be if he becomes available. However, people in the company aren’t sure when his AEW deal will actually end and are assuming based on what he’s told to people. No one has actually heard that he signed an extension but that’s what people assume.