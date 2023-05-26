wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Interested In Richard Holliday and Tama Tonga
May 26, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is reportedly interested in both Richard Holliday and Tama Tonga.
There has been talk in WWE about Holliday, particularly as it relates to his story of overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He is currently a free agent after his MLW deal expired last month.
As for Tonga, there has been talk about bringing him in for some time, although it’s unknown if either man will be signed. Tonga is also a free agent and has been working in NJPW without a contract for months.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Gives Update On Sting’s In-Ring Future, Wants Him To Stay As Long As He Wants To
- Steve Austin on How Hot Roman Reigns Is Right Now, Thinks WWE Has Something Special With Him
- Bully Ray Critiques Sabu Appearing on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who He Was When He Debuted in WWE