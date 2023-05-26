WWE Reportedly Interested In Richard Holliday and Tama Tonga

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is reportedly interested in both Richard Holliday and Tama Tonga.

There has been talk in WWE about Holliday, particularly as it relates to his story of overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He is currently a free agent after his MLW deal expired last month.

As for Tonga, there has been talk about bringing him in for some time, although it’s unknown if either man will be signed. Tonga is also a free agent and has been working in NJPW without a contract for months.