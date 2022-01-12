wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Interested In Wardlow
January 12, 2022 | Posted by
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there is currently interest from WWE in AEW star Wardlow, who will wrestle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite against CM Punk. Per the report, WWE is ‘extremely interested’ in Wardlow and is hoping to lure him away from AEW when it’s time for his contact to expire. There are several people who ‘love his potential.’
With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Issues Apology To Jim Cornette Over Recent Twitter Comments, Cornette Responds
- Killer Kross Recalls Decision To Sign With WWE, Jokes He’d ‘Still Be Wrestling’ Had He Joined AEW
- Hulk Hogan Earns Criticism For Comment About Betty White, Bob Saget & Sidney Poitier’s Deaths
- Update On Drew McIntyre Following Reported Neck Issues