WWE Reportedly Interested In Wardlow

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there is currently interest from WWE in AEW star Wardlow, who will wrestle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite against CM Punk. Per the report, WWE is ‘extremely interested’ in Wardlow and is hoping to lure him away from AEW when it’s time for his contact to expire. There are several people who ‘love his potential.’

