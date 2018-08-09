WWE Reportedly Interested in Shane Strickland

– WWE is interested in EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland, according to a new report. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is “becoming very aggressive” in seeking out talent on the independent circuit and that Strickland is one they’re potentially interested.

The site reports that Strickland will be coming in for a future look from WWE at an unspecified date. Strickland made his debut for EVOLVE on August 4th and won the championship from Matt Riddle, who is said to be headed to WWE shortly according to several recent reports.