WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing Matt Riddle For NXT

– According to a new report, there is interest within WWE regarding potentially signing Matt Riddle to appear on NXT. PWINsider reports that multiple sources in the company have confirmed there’s interest in Riddle. That said, reports that the company has already done so are not confirmed, and there’s no indication that he has yet undergone the requisite pre-signing medical testing.

WWE has had interest in Riddle for some time, but as of this writing he is still scheduled for his US independent bookings such as August 4th and 5th for EVOLVE. Riddle has removed himself from bookings for Over the Top Wrestling in Ireland, which takes place the same weekend as SummerSlam. There’s speculation that WWE may be planning to debut Riddle at ringside during NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV but again, that is not confirmed.

The site also notes that there has been renewed interest from NJPW in using Riddle.