WWE Reportedly Isn’t Sure When Roman Reigns Will Return

As has been previously reported, Roman Reigns has been away from WWE TV since March, and while it was thought to believe his leukemia treatment left him vulnerable to the Coronavirus, Reigns has said he has actually staying away to take care of his newborn twins.

Fightful reports that according to a source, Reigns “does not seem in any rush to return, and nobody here faults him for it.” There is currently no word if or when Reigns will return, as WWE isn’t sure when they will get him back. He is currently not figured into the company’s creative plans.

Another source stated: “Roman is going to make over a thousand dollars on Cameo every day, so even if they stopped paying him, it wouldn’t matter.”

Meanwhile, yet another source was asked about Reigns being edited out of the Seth Rollins Money in the Bank video package. They replied: “I have no idea. I can see it as ‘yes (you should read more into it)’ and I can see it as ‘the point was Rollins and Drew are on similar paths.’ I really don’t know.”

Another claimed it was an “out of sight, out of mind” situation.