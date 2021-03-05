wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Issues Age-Related Rule On All New Developmental Signings
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has introduced a new doctrine for all new signings for the company, which involves focusing on wrestlers who are under the age of 30.
According to the report, WWE is “very aware” of the aging aspect when it comes to its roster and developmental talent, thus leading to the approach to sign younger talent rather than older talent.
However, it’s also noted that there are exceptions to the rule, specifically in special situations where a wrestler is already really good, has potential, or has built their name elsewhere in another company.
Of course, recent signings like Taya Valkyrie and the former Eli Drake (now LA Knight) would fall into the latter category of those who had already built their resume outside of WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra
- Ahmed Johnson Says Issues With Vince McMahon Have Kept Him Out of WWE Hall of Fame
- Lance Von Erich On His Past Heat With Kevin Von Erich, Being Recruited Into WCCW
- Matt Hardy On Why ‘Broken Matt’ Didn’t Translate Well To AEW