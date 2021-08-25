WWE Reportedly Kicks More Fans Out of NXT For Sharing Spoilers

WWE reportedly kicked some fans out of Monday’s NXT tapings after they shared spoilers online. Wrestling Inc reports that one fan who wished to remain anonymous was told to leave after tweeting live spoilers. The fan said they’ve regularly attended tapings over the past few years and did not get any warning before they had to leave.

In addition, Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes noted that his correspondent was removed from the tapings, with the contributor approached and told that a producer saw them texting on camera and had been watched for a while. The person who approached the fan had a photo of the fan using their phone.

WWE removed a longtime NXT spoiler contributor JJ Williams for the same reason back in late July. The removals did not prevent spoilers from getting out from last night’s tapings, which covered tonight’s NXT and two weeks of 205 Live.