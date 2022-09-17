WWE Reportedly Lays Off Members of Marketing Department

WWE has reportedly cut down their marketing department. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the company made layoffs to the department today, noting:

“I’m told there were layoffs today to WWE’s marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing.”

Newman came on board WWE as the Executive Vice President And Head Of Marketing back in June. WWE has not confirmed any cuts at this time.