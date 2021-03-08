WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In

As reported last night, Christian Cage is now #AllElite, signing up with the company last night at AEW Revolution. Fightful Select reports that sources from WWE stated that they weren’t completely sure that he was making the jump but guessed he might be since he hadn’t appeared on WWE programming after the Royal Rumble. Higher ups in the company said that Cage not being referenced on WWE TV “wasn’t a coincidence”. While they were “let down” that Christian didn’t sign, it was on the WWE for not locking him down to a contract. One talent said that if this move makes Christian happy, they’re happy for him and spoke highly of him.

Meanwhile, it seems that several talent in AEW knew that Christian was coming in, not just Paul Wight and Tony Khan like the former Big Show suggested in a promo.