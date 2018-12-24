WWE News: WWE to Reportedly Load Up January Programming, Tyler Breeze Responds To Road Warrior Animal’s Comments About Him, New UpUpDownDown

– According to Cageside Seats, WWE is expected to load up its January episodes of television, both on Raw and Smackdown as a way to play off of the recent McMahon shake up and also to build to the Royal Rumble.

– Road Warrior Animal recently had some harsh words for Tyler Breeze, and Breeze responded…

Hahaha man I love podcasts……. thanks Animal 😉 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 24, 2018

Why are these old dudes so bitter? — Dan Stu (@DaNStu_) December 24, 2018

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…

