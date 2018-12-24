Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE to Reportedly Load Up January Programming, Tyler Breeze Responds To Road Warrior Animal’s Comments About Him, New UpUpDownDown

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
McMahons WWE Raw 12-17-18

– According to Cageside Seats, WWE is expected to load up its January episodes of television, both on Raw and Smackdown as a way to play off of the recent McMahon shake up and also to build to the Royal Rumble.

– Road Warrior Animal recently had some harsh words for Tyler Breeze, and Breeze responded…

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…

