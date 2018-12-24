wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE to Reportedly Load Up January Programming, Tyler Breeze Responds To Road Warrior Animal’s Comments About Him, New UpUpDownDown
December 24, 2018 | Posted by
– According to Cageside Seats, WWE is expected to load up its January episodes of television, both on Raw and Smackdown as a way to play off of the recent McMahon shake up and also to build to the Royal Rumble.
– Road Warrior Animal recently had some harsh words for Tyler Breeze, and Breeze responded…
Hahaha man I love podcasts……. thanks Animal 😉
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 24, 2018
Why are these old dudes so bitter?
— Dan Stu (@DaNStu_) December 24, 2018
– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown…