WWE Reportedly Looking at Launching NXT Brand in Germany

– WWE’s plans to make NXT a global brand may find their next stop in Germany. The WON reports that the upcoming tryout in the country is related to an idea of launching an NXT Germany brand. The plan, if it comes to pass, would be to associate NXT Germany with wXw in the same way that Progress Wrestling has a relationship with NXT UK.

Triple H has said in several interviews that he sees NXT growing to become a global brand, with international versions in various countries.