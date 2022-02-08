WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit

As previously reported, there has been lots of discussion regarding Shane McMahon’s WWE exit, including reports that he was being slotted for a WrestleMania 38 match against Seth Rollins. It seems that WWE is looking for a way to replace that “attraction” match for the event.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a WWE source stated that Shane’s match was going to be positioned near the top of the WrestleMania 38 card, thus leaving WWE in search of a “major attraction” non-title match to fill that spot.

The report claims that the entire WrestleMania 38 lineup is still in “complete flux” at this point.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey are currently the only two matches officially set for the show.