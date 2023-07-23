WWE Reportedly Looking To Give LA Knight A Push

LA Knight is still in line for a push in WWE, according to a new report. The PW Torch reports that according to sources in the company, Knight has found the support of Vince McMahon in addition to Triple H and is in line for a “big push” later this summer into the fall.

The report does make note that Knight’s reputation for “rubbing people the wrong way” backstage and being “bad at politics” could still get in his way, but that his crowd reactions and popularity online have paved the way for his potential push following WWE SummerSlam which takes place on August 5th. The plans are described as for a “high-level” push.