– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.

The plan as of early December was to have the Rousey vs. Rodriguez title match take place at the Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for this Saturday. WWE reportedly opted to move the match, along with Charlotte Flair’s surprise return and title win that took place afterward, to add more to SmackDown.

As a result of moving the matchup to SmackDown, WWE has changed several plans for the women’s division. Before WWE chose to have her win the title again, Charlotte Flair was said to be “tentatively scheduled” on a list of “suggested matches” to wrestle Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title. Also, Rhea Ripley was reportedly listed to take on Rousey, but that was when Rousey was still SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Additionally, Rousey was reportedly given several creative options, but those close to the situation said they did not end up working out. After that, WWE then moved her title match with Rodriguez to SmackDown and booked Charlotte Flair to win back the title from Rousey.

Currently, Raquel Rodriguez is slated to compete in the women’s Rumble match at this weekend’s event. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.