WWE Reportedly Made More Offers To Top NJPW Stars

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE reportedly made offers to at least three top NJPW stars, one of which was Tetsuya Naito. It was revealed earlier this week that WWE reached out to Tetsuya Naito sometime after NJPW Dominion and offered him a deal, which he turned down. The other talents were not named, but they were said to have at least given it some thought before turning down the offer. One of the names would have been considered a “huge surprise.”