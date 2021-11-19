wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Made ‘Strong Offer’ To Johnny Gargano

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano

It was previously reported that Johnny Gargano’s contract is set to expire on December 3, which is only two weeks away. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Johnny Wrestling hasn’t signed a new deal with the company yet, but WWE is “pushing very hard” for him to sign. According to the report, WWE made him a ‘very strong offer’ to stay with WWE ‘for a long time.’

