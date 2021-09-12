WWE Reportedly Makes Production Cuts To NXT

WWE has reportedly made some cuts to the production staff of NXT ahead of this week’s revamp. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Hayes reports that the company made another round of cuts to the production team this past week and is “down to a skeleton crew.”

The cuts come after WWE made several staffing cuts earlier this year as the company merged several departments into a new WWE Media division, which is being overseen by Kevin Dunn.

The brand’s new look will debut on Tuesday’s episode, which is its return to live shows after a couple weeks of taped episodes.